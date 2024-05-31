Prolific thief caught after being recognised and chased down by officers in Sutton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prolific thief was brought before the courts after being spotted and chased down by police.

Officers from the county priority tasking team were on patrol in Sutton when they saw Adam Spencer.

Realising Spencer was wanted for a series of burglaries and shop thefts, they tried to arrest him at the roadside in Lammas Road.

After hopping on his pushbike and trying to cycle away, the 40-year-old didn’t get far before the officers running after him caught up.

Spencer pleaded guilty to two burglaries and three thefts when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court

Spencer was recognised by the officers on Tuesday, May 28, as the county priority tasking team were investigating him at that point for multiple offences against shops.

Two of these took place in the early hours of the same morning on May 2, with Spencer burgling an Iceland, in Priestsic Road, Sutton.

After breaking in through a back door at 2.40am and stealing meat products, the thief then returned around 4.20am and stole more than £300 worth of stock.

Either side of these two burglaries, Spencer also helped himself to items from three other stores in Sutton-in-Ashfield during a series of shop thefts.

The first happened on April 11, at Tesco, in Alfreton Road, with the shoplifter then targeting the Priestsic Road-based Asda and Iceland stores on April 17, and May 19.

He took 17 pots of Pringles during one of the thefts, which Spencer later admitted to when questioned by police – telling them “once you pop, you can’t stop”.

Spencer pleaded guilty to two burglaries and three thefts when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 29, and received a six-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Spencer, of Northfield Close, Sutton, was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation and complete a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement programme.

PC Dean Fenton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The actions of prolific thieves like Spencer can have a really negative impact on communities, who don’t want to see their stores targeted again and again.