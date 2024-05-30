Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed after police uncovered a cannabis factory in a residential street in Mansfield.

Officers seized more than 160 cannabis plants when they executed a warrant at the property, on Big Barn Lane, Mansfield, around 1.55pm on Wednesday, May 1.

The illegal drug was being grown in multiple rooms in the house and in the loft space.

Aljon Kacaj, 33, was found at the scene and later pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.

Aljon Kacaj was jailed for 20 months

He claimed merely to be watering the plants on behalf on an unidentified middleman who offered him money and a place to live.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, May 23, he was jailed for 20 months.

Extensive damage was caused to the rented semi-detached property, which also had its electrical supply diverted to disguise the very large amount of power being used.

Sergeant Neil Priestley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a large and sophisticated operation that will have cost a considerable amount of money to set up.

“It has also caused a very large amount of damage to the internal structure of the property which the owner will now have to rectify at their own expense.

“For that reason, I urge residential landlords to think very carefully about who they let their properties to and to ensure that all relevant background checks are completed.