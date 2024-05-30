Man jailed after officers uncover cannabis factory in Mansfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers seized more than 160 cannabis plants when they executed a warrant at the property, on Big Barn Lane, Mansfield, around 1.55pm on Wednesday, May 1.
The illegal drug was being grown in multiple rooms in the house and in the loft space.
Aljon Kacaj, 33, was found at the scene and later pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.
He claimed merely to be watering the plants on behalf on an unidentified middleman who offered him money and a place to live.
Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, May 23, he was jailed for 20 months.
Extensive damage was caused to the rented semi-detached property, which also had its electrical supply diverted to disguise the very large amount of power being used.
Sergeant Neil Priestley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a large and sophisticated operation that will have cost a considerable amount of money to set up.
“It has also caused a very large amount of damage to the internal structure of the property which the owner will now have to rectify at their own expense.
“For that reason, I urge residential landlords to think very carefully about who they let their properties to and to ensure that all relevant background checks are completed.
“People should also be wary of red flags like people offering to pay a large amount of rent up front or in cash, because the cost of falling victim to this kind of criminality far outweighs any short-term financial gain.”