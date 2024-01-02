Prolific Mansfield shoplifter returned to jail after flouting town centre ban

A prolific shoplifter has been returned to jail after police caught him flouting a ban on entering Mansfield town centre.

William Gamble, aged 37, was jailed for 12 weeks in January last year after admitting stealing from two shops.

He was also made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order which banned him from entering most areas of Mansfield town centre for a period of three years.

Gamble, of no fixed address, has a long history of theft offences.

He was caught by police in Stockwell Gate on the afternoon of December 20 2023 and arrested.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court the following day, he pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order and was jailed for 30 weeks.

Sergeant Alice Bartle, of the Mansfield town centre policing team, said: “Gamble is one of a growing number of prolific shoplifters who are currently the subject of criminal behaviour orders.

“These are civil court orders – applied for by Nottinghamshire Police and granted by magistrates – that prohibit repeat offenders from doing certain things or even being in certain areas.

“As such they are an excellent tool with which to target prolific shoplifters like Gamble and to protect local businesses and shop staff.

“The courts take a particularly dim view of people who flout these orders, and those who do can expect an immediate jail sentence.

“I hope this result serves not only as a warning to others who are the subject of such orders, but also as encouragement to Gamble to make positive changes in his life.”