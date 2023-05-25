Chance to get advice and support about the menopause at Sutton event
An event to help ‘take the heat’ out of menopause is being in Sutton.
The partners at Brierley Park Medical Centre wish to invite you to this year’s Health Event “Taking the Heat out of Menopause” on June 5, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Sutton Community Academy on High Pavement, Sutton.
The speaker will be Dr Joanne Hobson, who is a recognised expert on all aspects of menopause care.
The event is free.