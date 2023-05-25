News you can trust since 1952
Chance to get advice and support about the menopause at Sutton event

An event to help ‘take the heat’ out of menopause is being in Sutton.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 25th May 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read

The partners at Brierley Park Medical Centre wish to invite you to this year’s Health Event “Taking the Heat out of Menopause” on June 5, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Sutton Community Academy on High Pavement, Sutton.

The speaker will be Dr Joanne Hobson, who is a recognised expert on all aspects of menopause care.

The event is taking place at Sutton Community Academy on High Pavement, Sutton.The event is taking place at Sutton Community Academy on High Pavement, Sutton.
The event is free.

