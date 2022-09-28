ProCook at East Midlands Designer Outlet celebrates Warehouse Sale launch with bumper giveaway

When the store at the East Midlands Designer Outlet opens at 9am on Saturday, October 1, the first 20 customers through the door will receive a goody bag and one lucky customer will receive a special £100 gift voucher to spend in store, hidden in one of the bags.

For those who miss out, customers who visit the store this weekend will still be able to bag a bargain with up to 70 per cent off typical price on hundreds of products.

In addition to the main Warehouse Sale, ProCook will be offering three extra special offers with a saving of up to £200 on the typical price.

ProCook at East Midlands Designer Outlet are giving away a goody bag worth £50

This week, ending on Sunday, October 2, the offers include a three-piece Nihon X50 knife set, an eight-piece Professional Stainless-Steel cookware set and a stunning 32-piece Coastal Tableware Set.

East Midlands Designer Outlet store features ProCook’s full range of high-quality products, from essential bakeware and stunning tableware to colourful Cast Iron pieces and cutting-edge knife ranges.

ProCook’s friendly team are always on hand with friendly advice to make sure customers get just what they need can try items before they buy, and build bespoke cookware, knife and tableware sets to suit their needs.

