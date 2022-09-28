Plenty of things to do and see at Mansfield Museum during this autumn and winter

Author Adrian Beedon will be there for storytelling and illustration activities featuring the star of his books, Alfred Turtle, on Wednesday, October 5, and Friday, October 14, Tuesday, November 15, and Friday, November 25, and Wednesday, December 14.

Every other Friday, during term-time only, is the under 5’s Stay and Play sessions. Each session is themed with messy play activities on the week’s topic, such as autumn, colours or shapes, and with sensory activities also available for your little ones.

Your local museum is proud to showcase the work of Mansfield and Ashfield’s young artists in the Young Picasso exhibition which takes place on Friday, October 7, Tuesday, October 11, and Wednesday, October 12.

Mansfield Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm

Winners from schools across the area in three age groups, nine to 11, 12 to 15 and 16 to 18, will be judged and awarded prizes by Mayor Andy Abrahams on Saturday, October 8.

Youngsters aged between 12 and 16-years-old are needed to help make a new mural for the wall at Mansfield Museum during October half term.

Pop in and be given a ‘Scribble Square’ to design and decorate as you wish using pencil, paint or other art materials between Tuesday, October 18, to Friday, October 21, and Tuesday, October 25, to Friday, October 28.

During all of October half term, the musueum will be holding a pumpkin carving competition. Send a picture of you and your pumpkin for the Wall of Fame at Mansfield Museum. Email it to [email protected] or send it on the social media pages. At the end of the holidays, the musum will select its favourites.

The museum is also taking collections for local food banks during the school holidays and ask anybody that can, to donate tinned and/or packet foods when they visit.

Half term holiday arts and crafts sessions run from 10am to noon, Tuesdays to Fridays and include, Autumn Jars on Tuesday, October 18, Animal Masks on Wednesday, October 19, Autumn Wreaths on Thursday, October 20, Leaf Mobiles on Friday, October 21, Halloween Ghosts on Tuesday, October 25, Trick or Treat bags on Wednesday, October 26, Halloween masks on Thursday, October 27, and Spooky story time on Friday, October 28.

See Charlotte Middelton’s book, Christopher Nibble, brought to life by Topsy Turvy Theatre on Saturday, October 22, at 11am and 2pm. Tickets are priced at adults £11, children £6 and under 2s are free. Book online at mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the theatre Box Office on 01623 633133.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On November 3, the musum will welcome MishMash Productions who bring Strange Creatures to Mansfield Museum. Magical, theatrical chamber music gently exploring childhood and belonging through singing, drumming and lots of fun and games.

Cool Choirs returns from Wednesday, November 9, to Friday, November 11, so if you’re a teacher or know a child that loves to sing, call 01623 463088 to sign up.