Police have responded to residents’ concerns by securing a closure order on a flat in Mansfield linked to drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

The property, in Bakewell Walk, Mansfield, has been the subject of multiple complaints over the last year and had become “a magnet for local disorder.”

A large quantity of Class A drugs were recovered during a search of the address in June and a criminal investigation remains ongoing.

Officers have now secured a closure order on the address after making a successful application to Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

The order, granted on Thursday 15 August, prevents anyone from entering the property for a period of three months and will allow the landlord to begin possession proceedings.

Officers from the Mansfield South neighbourhood policing team have been working over the last few weeks to prepare a detailed submission – the contents of which was accepted by the court.

PC George Twiddy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have been monitoring this property over that last year and in that time have received multiple complaints about drug-related crime.

“Over a period of months it became a magnet for crime and disorder and was causing considerable upset to residents.

“In addition to the robust action we have already taken, we have now secured a closure order on this property which will further protect neighbouring residents.

“We have recently taken similar action in other areas of town, and will continue to do so as we work to tackle drug related crime and disorder in Mansfield.”