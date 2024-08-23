Police will be taking action on people drinking alchol in Sutton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Sutton are taking action after a recent increase in alcohol-related antisocial behaviour.

Officers will have an increased presence in the town centre over the next few weeks and will be removing alcohol from people drinking in public.

If necessary, temporary dispersal orders will also be put in place to empower officers to order people out of the area.

Overall, crime is down in the town by around 11 per cent over the last year, with reports of public disorder seeing a significant drop.

Inspector Chris Boylin, district commander for Ashfield

However, neighbourhood officers have noticed a recent increase in antisocial behaviour linked to street drinkers in the town centre.

Inspector Chris Boylin, district commander for Ashfield, said: “We are aware of a recent increase in antisocial behaviour and street drinking in Sutton town centre – driven in part by the warmer weather.

“We are always listening to the local community and this is an issue that has been raised repeatedly with us over the recent weeks.

“In response we will be taking robust action over the next few weeks against the small minority of people causing alarm and distress to others.

“It is completely unacceptable for people to be intoxicated in the town centre, and those people who are will be moved on and have any alcohol in their possession seized.

“We have the power to do this under the terms of an existing public space protection order, and also have powers to bring in temporary dispersal orders if the need arises.

“For that reason I encourage anyone who witnesses this kind of loutish behaviour to tell us about it so we can take decisive action.”