Chad reporter has a go at Make, Bake and Grow class ahead of Nottinghamshire County Show

Amateur bakers, crafters and gardeners are being invited to put their skills to the test in a bid to find the most talented makers in the whole of Nottinghamshire at this year’s county show which is taking place at the Newark Showground on May 13.

While the attractions include entertainment in the main ring, music, food and drink stalls and trade stands, at the heart of the day is healthy competition between livestock owners, horse-riders and dog owners, all of whom will descend on the showground to show off their animals and what they can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But no show is complete without the rural skills contest, including baking, preserve-making, crafts and growing prize fruit and vegetables, which has been rebranded to Make Bake and Grow this year.

Mark Latham, operations manager at Newark Showground, Shelley Marriott, Chad reporter, and Ella Hewitt-Cook, second chef at Newark Showground

There are 40 classes in total, such as children’s sections looking for the best decorated cup cakes, a collage of a butterfly and a tray of herbs, along with prize eggs, the best walnut and coffee cake, cherry scones and a plaited loaf.

Gardeners, meanwhile, will be vying for a cash prize and a rosette for the county’s best asparagus, rhubarb, new potatoes and salad leaves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chad reporter Shelley Marriott was invited along to the Newark Showground to have a go at the home baking class.

The participants were asked to make a walnut and coffee cake

Shelley was tasked with making a walnut and coffee cake with a recipe provided by the organisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelley said: “I’d never made a walnut and coffee cake before as I don't actually like coffee or walnut typically.

"I followed the recipe provided however, even though my baking knowledge is quite limited, something didn’t feel right amount the quantities. But I persevered and made the best cake I could.

"When I got to the showground I saw that the two other people in the class had amended the recipe, as they had also noticed that it wasn’t right, but their experience helped them know how to improve on it, however, as I had never made, nor eaten, a walnut and coffee cake I’m glad I stuck to the recipe as it meant that I also learned how to make it better.”

Judge, Linsay Rouston-Turner, presents Shelley Marriott with her third place rosette

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cakes were judged by Linsay Rouston-Turner who runs Corner Farm Catering.

Shelley said: "My comments from Linsay were that my cake needed more rise and more flavour which I completely agreed with. Linsay advised that if I had doubled the recipe it would have been much better.

“I enjoyed making something I had never made before, it felt like I was doing a technical challenge on the Great British Bake Off.

"The organisers have advised that the recipe will be amended to reflect on our feedback ahead of the show for people taking part on the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elizabeth Halsall, organiser of the show, said: “The Make, Bake and Grow section is wonderful way to get more people involved in the county show, whether they have been dab hands for years or, like so many other people, took up their new hobby during lockdown.

“We know from previous years that there are some extremely talented bakers, gardeners and junior crafting fans out there so we have renamed this section to get as many of them as possible involved.

“We’ve all seen Bake Off on TV and understand how daunting it is to have somebody judging your creations, but it’s also huge fun and you’ll always learn something that will help you to improve your skills for the future.”

The cost to enter a class is £2 for the first entry and £1 for the second, and advanced tickets for the show are also now on sale costing £11 - although all children aged 16 and under are free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad