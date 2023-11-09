Huthwaite pub assault: Police release CCTV images of man they want to talk to
The incident happened on Friday, August 4 at around 10.30pm.
The 49-year-old victim approached officers with his top torn and dried blood on his left ear, saying he had been attacked in the pub.
Officers delivered first-aid and ensured the victim got home.
Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they believe could help them with their investigation.
PC Stephen Nightingale said: “We believe the victim was headbutted and are determined to find the person responsible.
“We have released an image of a man that could help us with our inquiries.
"If you know the man in the picture or are the man in the picture, we would urge you to get in touch as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0841 of the 4th of August 2023 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.