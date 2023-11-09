Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to trace after an attack at the Market Inn in Huthwaite.

The incident happened on Friday, August 4 at around 10.30pm.

The 49-year-old victim approached officers with his top torn and dried blood on his left ear, saying he had been attacked in the pub.

Officers delivered first-aid and ensured the victim got home.

Police want to speak to this man after an incident in a Huthwaite pub. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they believe could help them with their investigation.

PC Stephen Nightingale said: “We believe the victim was headbutted and are determined to find the person responsible.

“We have released an image of a man that could help us with our inquiries.

"If you know the man in the picture or are the man in the picture, we would urge you to get in touch as soon as possible.”