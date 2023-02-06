Pride as village academy near Mansfield hailed as ‘happy and caring’ school

Langwith Bassett Junior Academy has been rated a good school by education watchdog Ofsted, which “provides a good quality of education”.

Ofsted’s newly published report, following a one-day inspection, says: “Pupils enjoy coming to this happy and caring school.

“They understand the importance of working to uphold the school’s RESPECT values of responsibility, enthusiasm, sense of pride, perseverance, empathy, curiosity and teamwork.

Langwth Bassett Junior Academy principal Sarah Bacon and school council members give their Ofsted report the thumbs-up.

“Pupils demonstrate these values in different ways. Play leaders, house captains and members of the school council enjoy the responsibilities they are given. The ‘Bassett Business Kids’ recently raised money to donate to a memorial for local miners.

“Pupils say they feel safe at school. It is typically called a ‘family’ by pupils, parents and carers and staff.”

The school, on Bassett Hill, Langwith, caters about 125 pupils, aged two to 11.

The inspectors hailed the “respectful and positive” relationships between teachers and staff and said pupils hold their teachers “in high regard”.

They also highlighted the work of the nursery in getting children off to a good start, and how reading has been made a high priority.

Sarah Bacon has been principal for three years, having been a teacher at the school for nine years before that.

She said: “I couldn’t be prouder of our pupils and staff and all the effort that goes into making this a great place to learn and grow. We have a wonderful academy community and it is a privilege to work with them every day. I am so proud to work here, it is a wonderful family place to be.

“It is an amazing team of teachers here who work so hard every day to help the children be the best they can be and our children are so on board with that. We are so proud of each and every one of them.

“The good rating rubberstamps all the amazing work going on here.”

To further improve, school leaders were urged to ensure checks on pupils’ learning help teachers determine precise next steps for pupils and that pupils have the necessary knowledge and understanding of British values and different faiths.