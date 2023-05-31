Armstrong Gardens, run by Fosse Healthcare, has earned a rating of ‘Good’ after a first inspection by the national regulator, the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

And when staff were asked about the key to the service’s success, they said they enjoyed working there and “felt they could make a positive impact on people’s lives”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The goal for us is it’s like looking after our own family,” said one staff member when making the comment about her mother.

The 'extra care housing' bungalows at Armstrong Gardens in Bilsthorpe, where the Fosse Healthcare service operates.

The service provides care and support to people living in specialist ‘extra care housing’ bungalows. These are purpose-built or adapted homes for single people on a shared site, with access to the nearby Burton Court Community Centre on Scarborough Road.

At the time of the CQC inspection, held earlier this month, nine people were under its wing, and its operation was found to be ‘Good’ in all five categories, headed safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Its report found that the staff were “suitably qualified, experienced and well-trained” and “worked in partnership with other health and social care agencies”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Via digital technology, they even used hand-held, secure devices informing them of what was needed for each visit.

The Armstrong Gardens homecare service in Bilsthorpe is run by Fosse Healthcare, a provider based in Leicester.

Residents told the inspector they received “dignified care that respected their privacy and independence” from staff who were “kind, caring and respectful”.

One resident said: “I feel safe here. I just need to press the safety alarm and, in five minutes, there is someone here to help me.”

Another said: “I can’t say a wrong word about any of the staff. They come in the morning to see if I’ve had a good night and ask if I’m ready to get up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a third resident commented: “They help me shower every day. I do some parts, and they do the rest. They are very gentle.”

The CQC also found that staff help residents to “sort out health appointments” and to follow a healthy and balanced diet.

They were helped to follow their hobbies and interests too, with activity days and social events, including bingo sessions, held at the community centre.

One resident revealed: “We might go out with my electric scooter and get some fresh air, or we might just sit and chat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff had even taught residents to use video technology apps, such as Zoom, Snapchat and WhatsApp, to keep in touch with family and friends, the CQC report disclosed.

"The staff are brilliant,” said another resident. “They feel like friends. They get the care just right.”

Fosse Healthcare was founded only last year but has already established itself as one of the leading healthcare providers in the UK.

Its head office is in Leicester, but it runs care homes and care services across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, as well as Leicestershire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad