'Fantastic' manager praised as Edwinstowe care home returns to CQC good books

Sherwood Grange Care Centre was given a rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ only last summer by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), which told the home to come up with an action plan.

But after an unannounced inspection earlier this month, the home has been upgraded to ‘Good’ overall and ‘Good’ also in all five individual categories, headed safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We found improvements had been made, and the provider was no longer in breach of regulations,” said the CQC inspector’s report.

The Sherwood Grange Care Centre on Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe, which has been rated 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission.

The report heaped praise on manager Lisa Allsop, who took the reins at the Mansfield Road home in 2018 and quickly turned a previous ‘Inadequate’ CQC rating into ‘Good’.

Sherwood Grange suffered again when the Covid-19 pandemic struck and several members of staff left, leading to its drop in grade in 2022.

But now, says the inspector, “the manager is committed to making sure everyone is happy and looked after”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since the last inspection, she has recruited more nursing staff and a deputy manager,” the report reads.

"There are enough staff on each shift to support people safely. The staff are appropriately recruited and trained, and are supported by regular supervisions and appraisals [by the manager].

"A relative told us: ‘The manager is approachable, down to earth and responsive to any needs’.

"Another said: ‘She has done a fantastic job since she came on board, as have all the staff. They are all friendly and helpful.’"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third relative told the CQC that Lisa is “professional but friendly and realistic” and someone who “does not take things personally”, which had helped to “build a trusting relationship”.

Sherwood Grange is a privately-owned home that provides personal and nursing care for up to 45 people over the age of 65.

The CQC found that residents are “encouraged to have control of their lives” in personalised rooms, with staff helping them “in the least restrictive way possible”.

One family member told the CQC: “My relative is treated as an individual, not as just another resident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the new staff enlisted was an activity co-ordinator, who oversaw a programme of regular events that included live music, garden fetes, movie afternoons and armchair exercise sessions.

The home was also praised in the report for its cleanliness and for the quality of its food.

Care plans were regularly reviewed, and medicines were stored and managed safely.

One family member told the CQC inspector: “I feel confident that my relative is in very safe and competent hands.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mel Watson, spokesman for the home, said: “The management and staff have worked extremely hard over the last 12 months to make improvements. We pride ourselves on the excellent level of care, and the integrity of our staff.

"The home got through Covid-19 without any deaths attributed to it, which was a great achievement and a tribute to the care given.

"We are recruiting nurses and care assistants, but we are fortunate to have people already here with incredible experience. Some care staff have worked at the home in excess of 30 years.