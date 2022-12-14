Praise for volunteers who have 'gone above and beyond to spread festive cheer' in Ashfield village

A series of Christmas displays have popped up, with creative volunteers working together to put up lights and decorations.

Resident Lee Haywood said the volunteers deserve special praise for their efforts.

He said: “Our amazing community volunteers have gone above and beyond to make our village look festive.

One of the festive displays put together by creative volunteers in Stanton Hill.

“They work so hard and many are elderly. They are doing their utmost to spread some festive cheer.”

A special yarnbombing display and lights was put together by Douglas and Vera Edwards, Louise Causer, Jane Cooper and Kay Wallis.

They were assisted this year by Pat Wardhaugh and Lynn Henstock.

Lee added: “These volunteers actively make the area much more visually appealing.

Christmas yarnbombing outside the Co-op.

“They are responsible for the poppies on the lampposts at Remembrance Day, as well as running the co-operative community garden.

“We were all also given free tea and coffee by Stacey King, who owns The Cob Kings on the High Street.”

Lee said Stanton Hill is a “village that time forgot” and is proud that residents take it upon themselves to look after their hometown.

Christmas lights on the roundabout.

He said: “We are a village that time forgot, often thrown to the bottom of the list by the council.

“These people take it upon themselves in their own free time to try and give us a village we can be proud of.

