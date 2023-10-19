Pupils achieve well, regardless of their ability or background, at a school in Boughton, which has been praised by Ofsted inspectors.

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary and Nursery School, which has about 230 children aged three to 11 from the wider Ollerton area on its books, has retained its ‘Good’ rating from the education watchdog.

One parent told the inspectors that St Joseph’s is “a fantastic environment for children to flourish”.

Ofsted paid a two-day visit last month and found that the Main Road school is “ambitious to give all pupils, including those who are disadvantaged, the very best in each subject”.

Pupils at St Joseph's were praised by Ofsted for their sense of duty, service and compassion. Here, some are pictured raising money for the BBC TV Children In Need appeal three years ago. (PHOTO BY: St Joseph's Catholic Primary School)

"The provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is now well planned and communicated,” the inspectors’ report read. "Every pupil with SEND is assigned a ‘trusted adult’ to act as their advocate.”

The report also noted that “promoting pupils’ personal development is a strength of St Joseph’s. “Older pupils talk maturely and knowledgeably about aspects of society,” Ofsted said.

"Pupils behave well. They want to do well and want their classmates to do well too.

"They enjoy going to St Joseph’s. They said there is not much they would change. From their first day, they take pride in wearing their uniform and are eager to learn.

“Pupils understand and display the importance of duty, service and compassion. They show good levels of self-discipline from an early age. Their conduct around school is considerate and thoughtful towards others.”

The inspectors also noted that “the school’s religious character is evident through adults’ warmth, care and ambition for every pupil”.

Ofsted reserved particular praise for the teaching of phonics, reading and mathematics. And the report also hailed school leaders for being “considerate of staff’s wellbeing and workload”.

The only area for improvement concerned the school’s curriculum, which is “not yet consistently strong in all subjects” and “can result in gaps in pupils’ learning”. Leaders were urged to ensure the curriculum is “well planned and implemented”.

The head teacher at St Joseph’s is Elspeth Wilkins-Campbell, who took over early last year. The school is part of the Nottingham-based Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Multi-Academy Trust, which oversees 36 schools in Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.