Postal voters in the Nottinghamshire County Council Eastwood Division by-election urged to send back votes promptly due to Royal Mail strikes
Residents will be heading to the polls on November 3, to vote in the Nottinghamshire County Council - Eastwood Division by-election and postal voters are being encouraged to return their completed voting pack as soon as possible to avoid it being caught up in planned Royal Mail strikes.
By Shelley Marriott
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The strikes by Royal Mail workers are set for October 20, and 25.
Ruth Hyde, deputy returning officer, said: “Due to the impending strike action, we strongly encourage people to return their postal votes as soon as possible.
Most Popular
“Anyone unable to return their postal vote before November 3, for whatever reason can also hand in their completed postal vote pack on polling day between 7am and 10pm at our polling stations.
"They can also drop it in to the Council Offices at Foster Avenue, Beeston, NG9 1AB at any time up until 10pm on polling day.”