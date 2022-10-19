The strikes by Royal Mail workers are set for October 20, and 25.

Ruth Hyde, deputy returning officer, said: “Due to the impending strike action, we strongly encourage people to return their postal votes as soon as possible.

Postal voters are being encouraged to return their completed voting pack as soon as possible to avoid it being caught up in planned Royal Mail strikes.

“Anyone unable to return their postal vote before November 3, for whatever reason can also hand in their completed postal vote pack on polling day between 7am and 10pm at our polling stations.