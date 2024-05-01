Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application has been submitted to Ashfield District Council to see if prior approval is required for change of use at the building on Main Road, Underwood.

The property housed the village’s post office until the end of January this year when it was relocated less than 100 yards down the same road.

The Post Office said the move was made to “increase customer convenience” because the new base could open for longer hours and offer extra services.

The former post office building on Main Road, Underwood, which could soon be turned into a residential house.

Now the applicant, Dr Neena Kochhar, is keen on converting the original post office to a residential house. The plan would include the demolition of a dilapidated outhouse, the building of a new garden room and the installation of three new windows to the side.

The council’s planning officers will consider the application before making a decision or recommendation in the coming weeks.

Other plans submitted to the council this week include these:

10 Beech Avenue, Kirkby – to determine if prior approval is required for a larger single-storey rear extension.

87 Wayside, Willowbridge Lane, Sutton – lawful development certificate for the erection of an outbuilding.

Suvla Bay, Salmon Lane, Annesley Woodhouse – single-storey side extension and porch at the front.

5 Boughton Close, Sutton – application to vary a condition regarding roof layout plans.

57 Beulah Road, Kirkby – single-storey rear extension.

42 Station Road, Selston – single-storey extension at the front.

29 Forest Street, Sutton – change of use from pet crematorium to five residential flats.

54 Station Road, Selston – vehicular access.

174 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse – new entrance porch at the front.

Unit C, The Sockmine Business Park, Coxmoor Road, Sutton – retrospective renewal of an application for change of use from business and storage to a CrossFit gym. The change of use was originally granted in November 2017, but an “oversight” by CrossFit meant that a three-year time-limit deadline for renewal was missed.