The council has received a planning application for the restaurant and takeaway at The Broad Centre retail park.

The proposal is to divide the unit currently occupied by Poundland on a short-term basis, into two shops, creating the eatery in one of them.

It would be open from 5 am to 3 am the next day on Thursdays to Saturdays, and from 5 am to 12 midnight on Sundays to Wednesdays. It would also operate a courier home-delivery service seven days a week from 6 am to 12 midnight.

The Broad Centre retail park in Sutton, where the new restaurant/hot food takeaway could soon be opened.

The application has been submitted by the London-based consultancy, Burnett Planning, acting as agents on behalf of the BBC Pension Trust Ltd, who are the owners of The Broad Centre.

It is not yet known which brand name would run the restaurant and takeaway. In a covering letter, Colin Burnett, of Burnett Planning, says if the scheme is granted permission by the council, the unit will then be “marketed to a wide range of restaurant operators”.

Mr Burnett says the venue would operate with “a broadly even mix of eat-in and takeaway”. He adds: “The proposal would facilitate the continued active use of an existing building, which would positively contribute to the vitality and viability of Sutton town centre.

"It would provide a place for people to meet and interact, and also provide local job opportunities to support economic growth.”

Other planning applications submitted to the council this week include:

9-11 Low Street, Sutton – redevelopment of commercial unit, creation of two apartments to the first floor, alterations to the front, replacement of windows, and additional external doors at the back.

126 Cordy Lane, Brinsley – rebuild existing garage.

Units 1 to 3, Willow Court, Cordy Lane, Underwood – change of use from industry to educational training facility.

Wayside, 87 Willowbridge Lane, Sutton – lawful development certificate for construction of a storage outbuilding.

10 Beech Avenue, Kirkby – application to determine if prior approval is needed for a single-storey rear extension.

110 Church Lane, Underwood – amendments to planning permission for change of use from outbuildings to dwelling.

4 Westmorland Way, Jacksdale – lawful development certificate for a single-storey rear extension.

66 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse – two-storey side and rear extension, and loft conversion with new dormers, including alterations to windows and doors.

69 Dalestorth Road, Sutton – single-storey rear extension.

44 Park Avenue, Kirkby – side garage extension.

The Old Dairy, Buttery Lane, Sutton – construction of first-floor infill extension with part-garage conversion, roof alteration and installation of two skylights and three windows.

West End DIY, Unit 2, Priestsic Road, Sutton – work on trees that are subject to a preservation order.

100A Welbeck Street, Kirkby – change of use from dwelling house to a care home for a younger person (see separate news story on this website).