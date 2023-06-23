End of an era as Mansfield Wool Centre stalwart Lynn hands over keys to new shop owner Ground Zero Comics

After 15 successful years on Toothill Lane, Lynn decided to hang her knitting needles up and retire; bidding a fond farewell to the loyal wool haven community she created.

The shop's new owner, Richard Reynolds of Ground Zero Comics, is excited to embark on this new venture, moving his business into the refurbished premises left behind by Lynn's retirement.

Throughout her tenure, Lynn dedicated herself to providing locals and visitors with a haven of woollen products, knitting supplies, and expert advice.

Lynn Hunt handing over the premises keys to new owner Richard Reynolds. Picture: Collum Sharpe/Mansfield BID

Mansfield Wool Centre became synonymous with quality craftsmanship and warm customer service under Lynn's watchful eye. As the town's go-to destination for knitting enthusiasts, it fostered a vibrant community for knitting wool and associated sewing products.

Reflecting on her decision to retire, Lynn said: “The one thing I’ll miss is the people and the banter we enjoyed.”

Richard has acquired the new shop lease, having waited a year while planning permission was granted to do the appropriate internal works to bring it up to date, while retaining the integrity of the Grade II-listed Brunt's Building.

Paul Williams and Maria Jowett from Brunts Charity presented Lynn Hunt with a bouquet as she handed the keys over to new owner Richard Reynolds. Picture: Collum Sharpe/Mansfield BID

Richard, owner of Ground Zero Comics just across the road, saw an opportunity for relocation, where he feels the new premises will provide growth and expansion in the modern refurbished facility.

He said: “I’ve been waiting to expand and offer a pleasant environment, where my customer base can come and browse and enjoy the experience.

“This new location and facility fits my aspirations and vision as I look forward to continuing serving the community and ensuring they are supported in their passion, reading classic comic titles, books and purchasing quality merchandise."

The transition of ownership was witnessed by Paul Williams and Maria Jowett, Brunts Charity chief executive and administrative executive respectively, who served as the landlord interface of the retail premises.

Mr Williams said: “Brunts Charity, its trustees and staff are committed to supporting our community. This was the aspiration of our founder Samuel Brunts back from 1711 and as custodians we continue his legacy where income derived from rental of our retail properties goes towards supporting our core charitable objects, assisting our elderly community within Mansfield and district.”

While bidding farewell to the Mansfield Wool Centre, Lynn said: “I have fond memories and these shall remain with me forever and I hope the public continue to support our local independent retail so that the town can grow and prosper together; in particular going forward to Richard in his new shop, where I had many happy years – I’ve now finally handed over the keys and know my old shop is in safe hands.”

The newly relocated Ground Zero Comics is set to open its doors on Saturday, June 24,

Richard said he “hopes everyone will like the new shop”.

A Mansfield Business Improvement District spokesman said: “As Mansfield town centre undergoes this transformative change, the legacy of Mansfield Wool Centre will endure in the hearts of its customers and the warm memories shared within its walls.

