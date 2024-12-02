NEW DEVELOPMENT: Stunning new £760,000 five bed property on exclusive new estate in Ravenshead

This property is on a superb development of only 47 new homes in Longdale Lane, a desirable village location in Ravenshead. The Edleston is a substantial, three storey, detached family home with five double bedrooms, four bath and shower rooms and an integral double garage.

The property is on the market for £760,000 and is one the largest properties on this new development. Inside the ground floor living accommodation comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, utility, separate living room and a large open plan family living/dining kitchen with island, a 3.3m vaulted ceiling to the dining area and bi-fold doors leading out onto the rear garden.

The first floor galleried landing leads to a master bedroom with Juliet balcony, a separate sitting area, a dressing room and an en suite shower room.

There are two further bedrooms on the first floor and a family bathroom with a bath and separate shower.

The second floor landing leads to bedroom two which also has a Juliet balcony, a dressing room and an en suite shower room.

Completing the accommodation on the second floor is bedroom three and a separate shower room.

The property has gas central heating and UPVC double glazing. Externally, plot 2 has front and rear gardens with turf and a patio with fenced boundaries on all sides. In addition, there is a wide, triple width block paved driveway to the front of the property providing ample off road parking leading to an integral double garage with a remote controlled electric up and over door. Overall, this is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a brand new house in a lovely village setting.

Kerb appeal The exterior of Ravenswood Reach, Plot 2 The Edleston, Longdale Lane, Ravenshead

Heart of the home Stunning large open plan family living/dining kitchen with island

Family space The property has an ample space for a growing family to enjoy