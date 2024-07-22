Popular footballing fundraiser in Forest Town kicks off next month
Teams will compete for The Sandy Pate Trophy on Sunday, August 4, at Forest Town Arena, Clipstone Road West, with a fundraising afternoon beginning at 1pm with a 3pm kick-off.
Sandy Pate, who played 413 games for Mansfield Town Football Club, will be present to lead out the teams.
The event’s trophy has been donated by Firbeck Trophies & Engraving, based in Worksop.
Event organiser Craig French expressed his excitement in bringing this popular fundraising event back to the community, as he said he is just a “local guy trying to make a difference.”
Readers can buy tickets now via https://shorturl.at/MPhjG or by contacting Frenbot directly on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FrenbotFootball
Those wanting to attend can also pay on the gate.
The cost is £3.50 per ticket with family tickets available for £12 – covering two adults and two children.
The TV celebrities' team, Supporting Charities Football Club, is based in West Yorkshire but plays across the country.
Celebrities set to attend include actors Jay Kontzle, David Kennedy, Emmerdale's James Hooton (Sam Dingle), and Joe-Warren Plant.
Charities supported by Frenbot include: Sam's Name; New Way; Hetty's; Gift of Christmas; Footprints Conductive Education Centre; Paul’s Pit Stop; The Guardian Angels; The Rope Project; Walking 4 Hope; The Soup Kitchen in Mansfield (part of MDC Street Link Homeless Network; and VAUK: Nottinghamshire branch of the Veterans Association UK.
For additional inquiries or to make a donation, please contact Craig and the team by emailing [email protected]
