Mansfield toddler with large blue eyes at risk of going blind due to rare condition

A toddler from Mansfield is facing blindness due to a rare condition causing her eyes to constantly grow, resulting in extreme pain and tears of blood.

Aretria Bice, who is just 21 months old, has undergone a series of surgeries after a genetic abnormality was discovered to be exerting extreme pressure on her optic nerve, causing her eyes to swell.

When Aretria was six months old in May 2023, one of her lovely blue eyes turned “milky”, and any exposure to light caused her to scream in agony.

She was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with a genetic abnormality that resulted in extreme pressure on her optic nerve, causing her eyes to swell.

The little girl had several urgent surgeries. The last two were to insert a tube to drain excess fluid from her eyes.

Unfortunately, both surgeries failed, and one even caused her to cry blood. Aretria is now waiting for her sixth surgery.

Louise, 35, and Connor Bice, 30, are Aretria's concerned parents who have been informed that their daughter will not outgrow her severe short-sightedness as she grows older.

They are desperate to find a solution as her vision is expected to deteriorate further over time.

At first, Aretria’s large blue eyes were not cause for concern but when she was six-months-old, one of her eyes clouded over.

When Louise and Connor took their daughter to hospital, doctors identified high pressure in her eyes from fluid build up, but could not work out the cause.

After visiting several other hospitals to see specialists, Aretria's condition was finally diagnosed as bilateral congenital glaucoma.

Louise, from Mansfield, said: "Aretria has major damage to her optic nerves – she can only see things closer than 8cm.

“She has had five surgeries to try to stabilise the optic pressure which would stop her vision damage, but things keep getting worse.

“She got a tube put into her right eye in March to relieve the pressure but it didn't work and she even cried blood after because her stitches came loose.

“She wears glasses 24 hours a day – she even has to wear them at night because if she wakes up and can't see, she is terrified.

“She has had so many surgeries and appointments that she has the biggest fear of hospitals, and sobs even just at the smell of it.

“Her eyes won't shrink back down, but we are hopeful at some point things will stabilise so her vision doesn't get worse.

“As soon as she was diagnosed we knew this would be her whole life – but we have no idea what the future holds for her.”

Louise is urging other parents to be vigilant for the signs and says she tries to raise awareness wherever she can.

She said: "Having these big, beautiful eyes isn't always a good thing – if people ever compliment them now I feel very awkward.”

The classic triad associated with primary congenital glaucoma consists of excessive tearing, sensitivity to light, and involuntary blinking.

Sometimes, parents may notice a bluish tint in their child's eyes, abnormally large eyeballs, or a sudden whitening of the cornea.

She added: “I don't want anyone else to go through what my little girl has – the sooner people spot the signs, the better.”