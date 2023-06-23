The former Ashfield School pupil wrote and produced the six-part series, which explores renewed tensions in mining communities following a double murder.

It was greeted with critical acclaim in June last year and a second series has been filming across various parts of the county in recent days.

Signage For Crews Working On The Second Series Of The Bbc Drama Sherwood At County Hall. Picture: Local Democracy Service

Now Nottinghamshire Council has confirmed its County Hall headquarters, in West Bridgford, is to be used by film crews, with filming to take place inside the council’s chamber for a meeting-themed scene.

Coun Keith Girling, council cabinet member for economic development and asset management, said: “We are delighted the production team behind the critically-acclaimed BBC drama Sherwood has chosen our headquarters as a location for its second series.

“In the same week the women’s Ashes takes place at the nearby Trent Bridge Cricket Ground and following the announcement Nottinghamshire will once again host a stage of the Tour of Britain cycle race, this truly is recognition we have what it takes to stage major sporting and cultural events successfully.

“Filming will take place in our chamber where a council-related scene will be shot as part of a wider plot for the drama.

James Graham is a successful screenwriter and playwright, thrilling audiences with his TV dramas Sherwood and Quiz. He grew up in Mansfield and was educated at Ashfield Comprehensive School in Kirkby. Picture: Submitted

“We are excited to be welcoming the cast and support crew here and hope they enjoy their short stay with us.”

The first series focused on a Nottinghamshire former mining community rocked by two murders. It explored renewed tensions from the Miners’ Strike in those communities and the police’s efforts to link the two.

The official blurb described the show as: “Inspired in part by real events, set in a Nottinghamshire mining village at the heart of Sherwood lie two shocking and unexpected killings that shatter an already fractured community and spark a massive manhunt. As suspicion and antipathy build – both between lifelong neighbours and towards the police forces who descend on the town – the tragic killings threaten to inflame historic divisions sparked during the miners’ strike three decades before.”

