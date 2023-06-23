News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July

Mansfield show highlights experience of living with a learning disability

Using real-life experiences of care, 17 people supported by disability charity United Response used song and dance to tell a story of people in care, which they showcased in Mansfield.
By Sapphire BeamishContributor
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read

It is hoped the show – which was staged at Mansfield Library – has given audience members an insight into the cast’s experiences and how growing up with a learning disability has affected their lives.

Each part of the production helped showcase the different skills in the group who have experience of learning disabilities, autism or mental health needs, from the props which were hand crafted, to one of the people using her skills in sign language to tell the story alongside the actors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Performer Kelly Gibson loves the theatre and wants it to been seen as accessible to people with disabilities.

People supported by United Response creating the story. Picture: United ResponsePeople supported by United Response creating the story. Picture: United Response
People supported by United Response creating the story. Picture: United Response
Most Popular

She said: “I told my story to show it can be difficult finding the right service; lots of people don’t know how to help people like me. I got involved to make new friends and I’ve learnt we’ve all been through a lot, but we all come together.”

Read More
Snowball effect could put Mansfield on the cultural map with town’s first film f...

Shaun Barlow, who helped create the story, said: “I’ve grown in confidence since getting involved. I met new people and I’ve also learnt new words as well.”

Sarah Fox, team manager at United Response, which supported the production, said: “Everyone involved has grown in confidence. Some of their previous experiences were hard to hear, but it’s great they now can share their experiences and help other people understand why independence is so important.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the production, the performers showcased their artwork and achievements in a Beyond Words exhibition.

Charity United Response is committed to making life better for people with learning disabilities, physical disabilities, autism and mental health support needs.

Related topics:Mansfield