Mansfield show highlights experience of living with a learning disability

It is hoped the show – which was staged at Mansfield Library – has given audience members an insight into the cast’s experiences and how growing up with a learning disability has affected their lives.

Each part of the production helped showcase the different skills in the group who have experience of learning disabilities, autism or mental health needs, from the props which were hand crafted, to one of the people using her skills in sign language to tell the story alongside the actors.

Performer Kelly Gibson loves the theatre and wants it to been seen as accessible to people with disabilities.

She said: “I told my story to show it can be difficult finding the right service; lots of people don’t know how to help people like me. I got involved to make new friends and I’ve learnt we’ve all been through a lot, but we all come together.”

Shaun Barlow, who helped create the story, said: “I’ve grown in confidence since getting involved. I met new people and I’ve also learnt new words as well.”

Sarah Fox, team manager at United Response, which supported the production, said: “Everyone involved has grown in confidence. Some of their previous experiences were hard to hear, but it’s great they now can share their experiences and help other people understand why independence is so important.”

Following the production, the performers showcased their artwork and achievements in a Beyond Words exhibition.