Best places for a burger in Mansfield according to Chad readers

By Shelley Marriott
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 10:39 BST
In honour of National Burger Day (Thursday, August 22) we asked Chad readers where the best places are to go for a burger in Mansfield and the surrounding area.

Whether you like them with cheese, onions or bacon, a great burger is a thing of beauty.

So if you fancy treating yourself, here are some ideas of where to go.

These are listed in no particular order.

Photo: Hungrilla

Hungrilla Gourmet Grill at Unit 2, 69 Woodhouse Road, Mansfield

Photo: Google Maps

Ohannes Gourmet Burger on Leeming Street, Mansfield.

Photo: Brian Eyre

McDonald's has a number of restaurants in and around Mansfield, including West Gate, Mansfield; Mansfield Leisure Park, Park Lane, Mansfield, and Sherwood Oaks Business Park, Oakleaf Close, Mansfield.

Photo: Submitted

