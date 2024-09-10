Police have stepped up high-visibility reassurance patrols after a woman was assaulted by a man while she was walking her dogs on wasteland in Mansfield.

The incident took place within a wooded area opposite Sherwood Forest Golf Club, Eakring Road, Mansfield, around 6pm on Monday, September 9.

The victim was grabbed, pushed over, and received a blow to her head before the suspect ran off. She suffered injuries to her head and body.

There is currently heightened police activity in the area while searches of the area continue.

The suspect is described as being of average build, olive-skinned, and has an eastern European accent. He was wearing a black top, grey bottoms, and trainers.

Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While incidents of this nature are extremely rare, they are obviously very concerning for the public.

"I would like to reassure people we have a large team of officers working on this investigation and we are doing everything we can to find the person responsible.

“We have increased our visible presence in the area to reassure the local community as we continue with our lines of inquiry.

“I would encourage people to speak to the officers if they have any concerns or information.

"To assist us with our inquiries we’re appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or saw anyone acting suspiciously to please get in touch with us.

“The victim bumped into a couple of people before and after this incident, which happened in a dog walking spot, so we’d particularly like to speak to them if they have any information which could help our investigation.

“I’d also encourage the public to remain vigilant in the area and report anything out of the ordinary to us immediately.”

Anyone who saw anything or who has any information that can aid officers in their investigation is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police immediately on 101, quoting incident number 557 of September 9. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.