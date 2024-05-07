Police shut down large cannabis factory in Mansfield

A man has appeared in court after neighbourhood police uncovered a cannabis factory when they raided a home.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 7th May 2024, 09:41 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 09:41 BST
Officers seized more than 160 cannabis plants when they executed a warrant at the property, in Big Barn Lane, Mansfield, on Wednesday, May 1.

The Class B drug was being grown in four separate areas across the upstairs of the house.

Officers from the Mansfield neighbourhood policing team also arrested a man who was found inside the property.

Aljon Kacaj appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court

Aljon Kacaj, 33, of Big Barn Lane, has been charged with production of a Class B drug.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 2, and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on May 23.

Sergeant Neil Priestley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a large cannabis grow and I’m pleased neighbourhood officers have been able to shut it down, destroy the plants and charge a suspect.”

All the cannabis seized from the address will be destroyed and the equipment put out of action.