Officers seized more than 160 cannabis plants when they executed a warrant at the property, in Big Barn Lane, Mansfield, on Wednesday, May 1.

The Class B drug was being grown in four separate areas across the upstairs of the house.

Officers from the Mansfield neighbourhood policing team also arrested a man who was found inside the property.

Aljon Kacaj, 33, of Big Barn Lane, has been charged with production of a Class B drug.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 2, and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on May 23.

Sergeant Neil Priestley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a large cannabis grow and I’m pleased neighbourhood officers have been able to shut it down, destroy the plants and charge a suspect.”