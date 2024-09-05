‘Brutal’ assault in Mansfield pub toilet left victim with multiple broken bones

Police officers have released images of two men they wish to trace after a brutal assault in a pub toilet left a victim with multiple broken bones.

The incident happened at the Bowl In Hand pub in Leeming Street in Mansfield on Sunday, July 14, just after 4pm.

The 50-year-old victim had been with friends at The Swan pub in Church Street when he spoke to a group of young men about their behaviour.

This included throwing a plastic cup, which hit a customer.

The man left the pub shortly after the incident with friends and went to the Bowl In Hand.

He went to use the toilets and was then subjected to a vicious attack. He was found by a member of staff and taken to hospital.

The victim was in hospital for five days following the assault, suffering from two broken ribs, a broken collar bone and broken shoulder blade.

Officers have carried out multiple lines of inquiry since the incident and kept the victim updated. So far, no arrests have been made.

They have now released images of two men who could help them with their inquiries and are calling on the public’s help to identify them.

PC Nathan May, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was a brutal and cowardly assault on a man while he was using the toilet.

“This assault has had a massive impact on the victim’s life who is a self-employed delivery driver.

“He has been told his recovery could take up to 12 months and is having ongoing physiotherapy as a result of his injuries.

“We are determined to catch those responsible. There is absolutely no place for this type of behaviour in Mansfield.

“We have released images of two men who could help us further our investigation and are calling on the public’s help to identify them.

“Do you know the men in the images? Are you the men in the images? Please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0428 of July 14, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.