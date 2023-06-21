News you can trust since 1952
Police rescue neglected dog and make three arrests after drugs stop in Mansfield

Three people were arrested and an emaciated dog was rescued after police stopped and searched a group of suspected drug dealers.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read

Officers were driving along Newgate Lane, Mansfield, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, June 20, when they spotted the suspects acting suspiciously.

After a search, a significant quantity of Class A drugs were recovered along with a knife.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and being in possession of a knife.

Three people were arrested and an emaciated dog was rescued after police stopped and searched a group of suspected drug dealers
Two men, aged 23 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

All three remain in police custody.

During a later search of a local address, officers also found a badly neglected dog and took it for treatment at a local charity.

Detective Sergeant Beth Sheard, of Nottinghamshire Police: “This was a great result that allowed us to take a significant quantity of illegal drugs off the streets.

"As an added bonus, this incident also led us to a distressed animal that is now getting the love and care it needs.”