News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree

Police come to the rescue as flood waters in Sutton threaten to destroy 80-year-old woman's home

Police officers leapt into action to prevent the home of an 80-year-old lady from flooding.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read

Officers attended a property in Ashgate, Sutton, on Sunday evening (June 18) after flash flooding was reported.

Janice Obertelli called 999 as the waters began lapping at her door and threatening the homes of her neighbours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After rushing to the scene, officers used garden forks, sweeping brushes and shovels to displace the water and channel it away from the area.

Officers used garden forks, sweeping brushes and shovels to displace the water and channel it away from the area.Officers used garden forks, sweeping brushes and shovels to displace the water and channel it away from the area.
Officers used garden forks, sweeping brushes and shovels to displace the water and channel it away from the area.
Most Popular

After a team effort, the waters receded, and the inside of Mrs Obertelli’s home remained dry.

She said: “The police officers who came were wonderful. They battled out there to protect my property and I really can’t thank them enough.

“I was really scared when I saw the water rising so high and was sure it was going to flood into my house.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The police officers who came really did a brilliant job. I really could have hugged them all.”

Read More
Heatwave is set to return to Mansfield but thunderstorms have been forecast

Heavy rain affected parts of the county on Sunday as hot weather gave way to thunderstorms with more expected throughout the week.

PC Kevin Eyre, who co-ordinated the efforts with colleagues from the local neighbourhood policing team, said: “I am really proud of all the officers present; they showed great resilience and really got stuck in as soon as they saw there was something that could be done to help.

“We didn’t have the ideal tools at our disposal but we made the most of what we had and managed to keep this lady’s home nice and dry."

Related topics:PoliceSutton