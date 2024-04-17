Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victim, aged in her 70s, was shopping in West Gate, Mansfield, when she was targeted at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, March 27.

Nottinghamshire Police officers are currently pursuing a number of lines of inquiry and would like to identify the woman captured in the CCTV image.

CCTV image issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

PCSO Megan Tuffley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim and we are determined to catch up with the person responsible.

“These CCTV images could certainly be clearer, but I suspect anyone who knows this woman would recognise her from this footage.

"If you know her, or believe you may have seen her in and around Mansfield town centre, please do not hesitate to contact us.”