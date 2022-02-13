Officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the Rainworth area at around 7.30am yesterday (Saturday, February 12).

Samuel is described as white, of medium build and is around 6ft tall.

He is described as having blond short hair and was last seen wearing a black track suit.

Samuel Ogden

If you have seen Samuel or have any information about his whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0182 of February 12.