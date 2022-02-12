Mansfield trader admits ‘I don't feel safe’ in face of ‘out-of-control teens’ after police warning over anti-social behaviour in the town centre

Inesse Dimitrijeva, who runs Saulitas, a Latvian Deli and Eastern European food and supplies shop, spoke out after police issued a warning about anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield beat team posted an ‘urgent notice’, saying they are having ‘real issues’ with anti-social behaviour from teenagers in the town centre, including criminal damage to property and vehicles, assault and hate incidents.

Ms Dimitrijeva said at times she ‘didn’t feel safe’ and called for a stronger police presence, particularly at night and during the school holidays.

Mansfield Town Centre

She said: “Where our shop is located, there has been problems with drugs, underage teenagers drinking and under the influence of substances. They come in and try to get energy drinks, or alcohol.

“When we refuse, they throw bricks and stones at the glass doors, and we have had to call the police out at several times. Parents have also been called and had to pay.

“It has been a problem, especially on Saturday nights or during school holidays. I often don’t feel safe, it seems like teenagers have all the power, they are fearless, out of control.

“I would feel much safer, if during holidays or at nights, there was much more policing on the streets.”

Police on a day of action in Mansfield.

Admirable

However goldsmith Leon Smith, who owns Xibit Jewellery, on Market Street, said police were doing an ‘admirable job’ tackling any issues.

He said: “We regularly see police cars and police on foot patrolling. Personally we have had no issues, the policing from our point of view has been exemplary.”

Leon has been on Market Street for about 11 years, having been in business in Mansfield for 33 years.

He said: “Over the years, anti-social behaviour has fluctuated, we had an issue with drugs two or three years ago, but it has cleared up now.

“Back then we were seeing people on spice and mamba, wandering about during the day time.

"The police are very quick to deal with it, when they are informed about it. I can honestly say, we have had no major issue or damage, just the odd rowdy, drunken person wandering past, but nothing major.”

Coun Marion Bradshaw, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for safer communities, housing and wellbeing, said: “Our community safety team including neighbourhood wardens, anti-social behaviour case officers and CCTV operators work in partnership with the police to improve safety and tackle unacceptable behaviour, which affects the quality of life in our town centres and neighbourhoods.

“The council has been engaged in various projects in conjunction with a number of partners, including the police.

“Among them have been the ongoing Safer Streets initiative, which has included five days of action in the town centre in the past six months, with the last one on January 20.

"The next is due in mid-February.

“These are led by the police and, under the council’s public spaces protection order, give out the message that anti-social behaviour, and indeed crime of any kind, will not be tolerated.

“During these days of action, Nottinghamshire Council youth workers and the council’s ASB team have engaged with a group of young people who have been gathering in early evenings.

"This enabled us to the offer youth mentoring approaches via our other partner, Switch Up, which steers children and young people away from crime and ASB and supports them to reach their full potential through mentoring, education, counselling and physical activity.

“As a council, one of our main priorities is to make Mansfield town centre a welcoming place where people want to spend more time.

"We urge anyone with information about crime to report it directly to Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“We take anti-social behaviour very seriously and you can submit information about incidents via the Report It button on our website mansfield.gov.uk”

John Sankey, chairman of the Mansfield Business Improvement District, said “We have been working with the council and the police, to achieve more police patrols on the streets to deal with problems of anti-social behaviour in the the town centre.”