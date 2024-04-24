Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 16-year-old victim was waiting on a bus in Huthwaite Road, Sutton, at around 6.30pm on Thursday April 11 when he was punched in the face by a man who had just boarded the vehicle.

The suspect then got off and left the scene in a black Volkswagen Golf.

Images released by Nottinghamshire Police.

Officers believe the man pictured in these images may be able to help with their investigation and have urged anyone who knows him to come forward.

PC Chloe Else, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim in this case is a teenage boy who sustained several nasty facial injuries and a concussion as a result of this attack.

“We are determined to track down the person responsible and believe the man pictured in these images has vital information.”