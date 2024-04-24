Rebecca Adlington and her Olympic medals with children from all the KS2 classes at Crescent Primary School.Rebecca Adlington and her Olympic medals with children from all the KS2 classes at Crescent Primary School.
41 cracking retro pictures from schools around Mansfield - including Samworth Church Academy, The Brunts Academy, The Beech Academy, Berry Hill Primary School, Crescent Primary School and Asquith Primary School

Mansfield is lucky to have some great schools and even better teachers.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Apr 2024, 16:46 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 16:53 BST

They have all played a massive part in the lives of thousands and thousands of kids around the area over the years.

And in our latest gallery we throw the spotlight on schools across Mansfield and the people who bring them to life.

The pictures include community events, sporting moments, inspirational moments and much much more.

Let us know your memories of the school via our social media channels.

And if you have a picture you’d like to share, email [email protected]

Results day is celebrated at Samworth Church Academy.

1. Samworth Church Academy

Results day is celebrated at Samworth Church Academy. Photo: Louise Brimble

Samworth Church Academy students celebrated their annual Prom in glorious surroundings at the Rufford Park Golf and Country Club. Katy Grundy, Mia Cornell and Ellie Paterson.

2. Prom night

Samworth Church Academy students celebrated their annual Prom in glorious surroundings at the Rufford Park Golf and Country Club. Katy Grundy, Mia Cornell and Ellie Paterson. Photo: Louise Brimble

Samworth Church Academy talent is showcased at a Sports Awards ceremony.

3. Samworth Church Academy

Samworth Church Academy talent is showcased at a Sports Awards ceremony. Photo: Louise Brimble

Samworth Church Academy students perform Lord of the Flies.

4. Lord of the Flies

Samworth Church Academy students perform Lord of the Flies. Photo: Submitted

