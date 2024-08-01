Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A drink driver who crashed a "borrowed" car in Rainworth and assaulted police officers before embarking on a "rampage" of shoplifting has been locked up, a court has heard.

Glen Hambridge's friend "quite rightly" refused to lend him the red VW Golf because he had been drinking, but he took it from outside her home in Bilsthorpe anyway, at 1.22am on June 27, last year, Nottingham Crown Court was told.When he was confronted by officers he shouted: "I will take you on - no messing," and spat at one officer before barging and kicking a second.Samuel Lowne, prosecuting, said Hambridge also stole more then £1,500 of goods in 25 thefts between September and November last year.On one occasion he went behind the counter and the cashier tried to detain him but slipped and Hambridge managed to escape with £120 of cigarettes.While stealing Christmas biscuits he slipped out of his vest as staff tried to grab him and made off. He also breached a restraining order by visiting a store he was banned from.

Hambridge, 36, also breached court orders banning him from contacting his ex-wife when he sent emails and turned up outside an address.He also breached a suspended sentence imposed for cannabis cultivation.The court heard he has 14 previous convictions for 21 offences and the restraining order was imposed after he assaulted his partner in December 2021.Siward James-Moore, mitigating, said Hambridge suffered a mental breakdown in 2021, his relationship ended and he lost his house and a work contract."He accepts now, looking back in a lucid state, he was unstable at that point," he said. "He is now rational and apologetic."He said the thefts were committed to fund cocaine abuse and pay bills, but he has done his best to rehabilitate himself while in prison and is now drug and alcohol-free."He is now in the best position he has been in some time to get back on his feet and contribute to society," Mr James-Moore said.Hambridge, aged 36, of Ribblesdale, Tamworth, admitted breaching court orders, taking without the owner's consent, assaulting emergency workers, and theft at previous hearings.On Tuesday Judge Julie Warburton jailed him for 30 months and disqualified him from driving.