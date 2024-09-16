Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottinghamshire Police have issued an online appeal for a missing man from Sutton, last seen heading towards Mansfield.

Have you seen missing Lee?

Nottinghamshire Police released an appeal on Facebook – at www.facebook.com/nottspolice – concerned for Lee’s safety.

Police urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Lee is missing. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Lee was reported missing from the Sutton area having last been seen around 08:50am on Monday, September 16 2024.

He was last seen heading in the direction of Mansfield.

Lee is described as 6ft tall, slim build, dark hair and with an injury to his head.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded coat with a pale blue polo shirt, green & white bottoms and had a gold coloured chain around his neck, as show in the image. If you have seen Lee or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 117 of Monday, September 16, 2024.