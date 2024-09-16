UPDATE: Rail services to Hucknall, Mansfield and Worksop now running as normal again
Services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop are now running back on schedule again.
Morning services on the line, which serves Hucknall, Bulwell, Mansfield, Newstead, Kirkby, Sutton, Mansfield Woodhouse, Shirebrook, Creswell and Whitwell hd been affected due to a lack of available train crew members.
But now train operator East Midlands Railway (EMR) has removed the warning from its website and says all services on the line are running as timetabled again.
