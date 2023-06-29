News you can trust since 1952
Police launch appeal after car reverses into front window of Mansfield home

Detectives are investigating after a car reversed into the front window of a home in Mansfield.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read

Officers attended the incident on Elston Close, Mansfield, at around 1.25am on Sunday, June 25.

A Ford S-Max has been recovered by police but extensive damage was caused to the window.

Officers helped make the scene safe before carrying out house-to-house inquiries and reviewing CCTV footage from nearby properties.

A vehicle reversed into the front window of a property in Elston Close, MansfieldA vehicle reversed into the front window of a property in Elston Close, Mansfield
Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a serious incident which put the people who live in the property, as well as their neighbours, at risk of injury.

“We are working hard on a number of lines of inquiry but would also like to hear from anyone with any information who has not spoken to an officer.

“If you have any dash-cam, Ring doorbell or CCTV footage which could help, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 86 of June 25, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.