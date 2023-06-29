Police launch appeal after car reverses into front window of Mansfield home
Officers attended the incident on Elston Close, Mansfield, at around 1.25am on Sunday, June 25.
A Ford S-Max has been recovered by police but extensive damage was caused to the window.
Officers helped make the scene safe before carrying out house-to-house inquiries and reviewing CCTV footage from nearby properties.
Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a serious incident which put the people who live in the property, as well as their neighbours, at risk of injury.
“We are working hard on a number of lines of inquiry but would also like to hear from anyone with any information who has not spoken to an officer.
“If you have any dash-cam, Ring doorbell or CCTV footage which could help, please get in touch.”
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 86 of June 25, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.