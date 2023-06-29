Police launch appeal after car reverses into front window of Mansfield home

Officers attended the incident on Elston Close, Mansfield, at around 1.25am on Sunday, June 25.

A Ford S-Max has been recovered by police but extensive damage was caused to the window.

Officers helped make the scene safe before carrying out house-to-house inquiries and reviewing CCTV footage from nearby properties.

A vehicle reversed into the front window of a property in Elston Close, Mansfield

Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a serious incident which put the people who live in the property, as well as their neighbours, at risk of injury.

“We are working hard on a number of lines of inquiry but would also like to hear from anyone with any information who has not spoken to an officer.

“If you have any dash-cam, Ring doorbell or CCTV footage which could help, please get in touch.”

