A new specialist treatment and support for people struggling with a gambling problem has been launched across the East Midlands.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:10 BST

The East Midlands Gambling Service will provide specialist therapies, treatment and recovery to those affected by gambling addiction and gambling problems.

The team providing the free service will include clinical psychologists, therapists, mental health practitioners and psychiatrists as well as experts-by-experience – people who have recovered from a gambling addiction themselves.

Most support will be provided through virtual treatment programmes and group workshops and further support and advice will be available to family members and carers.

Members of the East Midlands Gambling Harms ServiceMembers of the East Midlands Gambling Harms Service
Members of the East Midlands Gambling Harms Service
The service is now accepting referrals and individuals who are concerned about their gambling can refer themselves or ask a health professional to make a referral for them.

Paul Sanger, East Midlands Gambling Harms service manager at Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “The team are pleased to announce the launch, to provide support and treatment to those individuals who are experiencing problems with gambling problems across the East Midlands region.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to work as one of a number of gambling services now in operation across the country in line with the NHS Long Term Plan.

“Our aim is to equip those in need of help with the tools to overcome the desire to gamble, and to support those close to someone who is experiencing problems with gambling.

"We are confident that this service will provide better access to help in the region.”

Any resident wishing to access support from East Midlands Gambling Service can call 0300 013 2330 or visit eastmidlandsgambling.nhs.uk

