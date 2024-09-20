Police issue warning after spate of 'rogue traders' in the Mansfield area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Police have issued a warning after receiving reports of people attending homes and claiming to be there to carry out work.

A post on the Mansfield District Police Facebook page said: “Over the last few days we have had a couple of reports of suspicious incidents in Mansfield which involve persons attending addresses and stating they are from legitimate agencies and there to carry out work - checking boilers, housing repairs and surveying / checking windows.

“It is not clear if these are the same persons. We have had incidents reported in Warsop, Eakring and Grange Farm areas.

“We would therefore ask residents to be vigilant and “If in doubt, keep them out” and consider the below:

“Be on your guard: always be suspicious of anyone turning up at the door uninvited – regardless of their story.

“Put up a sign: place a sign in the window near your front door saying that uninvited callers are not welcome.

“Keep your home secure: don’t let any stranger into your home. Keep your doors locked with the chain on.

“Look for ID: Ask to see callers’ ID cards and call the company to see if they are genuine. To be safe, look up the company number yourself rather than trust the number on their ID card. If you feel uncomfortable or have any doubts, don’t let them in. It’s your home. Tell them you’re not interested or that now is ‘not convenient’ and ask them to come back at a different time (when you can have a friend or relative with you).

“Set up a utilities password: you can set up a password with your gas and electricity providers so that you can be sure callers (such as meter readers) are genuine – only genuine callers will be aware of your password. Call your utility company to arrange this. To activate the service they might need to put you on their Priority Services Register.

“Nominate a neighbour: if you have a relative or friend who lives close by, ask if they’d mind being on standby in case you get any suspicious callers. Before letting a stranger into your house, give your neighbour a call and ask them to pop round.

“Consider smart security devices: smart doorbells incorporate a camera and can enable you to speak to a caller without opening the door; some can also send a message to a relative notifying them that you have a visitor.

“Take a photo: if you’re suspicious, ask the caller if you can take their photo on your mobile phone. Then send it to a close friend or relative. If the caller is genuine, they probably won’t mind.

“Call the police: if a caller is really persistent and refuses to leave, you can call 999. If you are suspicious, but not in immediate danger, call 101, the police non-emergency number.”