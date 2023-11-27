Police issue update after concerns raised following sale of chocolate on Mansfield market

Nottinghamshire Police has received reports of people feeling unwell after having consumed chocolate purchased from a stall in Mansfield Market over the weekend.

The chocolate was purchased on Saturday November 25 2023 and wrapped in the golden packaging as pictured.

Police confirm that they have received reports of people feeling unwell after eating the chocolate purchased from Mansfield Market.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police advised anyone who bought any of the chocolate and recognises the packaging in the image to not to consume the chocolate, but instead to contact Nottinghamshire Police immediately by calling 101.

The chocolate was purchased on Saturday, November 25 2023 and wrapped in the golden packaging pictured. Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

A spokesperson said: “If you have consumed any already and are feeling unwell, please contact NHS 111 by phoning 111, or attend your GP, or your local emergency department.”

The police are working with other agencies in the area and will publish further guidance in due course.

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are aware of reports circulating online of people unknowingly purchasing chocolate laced with drugs from the Mansfield area over the weekend.

“At this stage, there is no evidence to support these rumours.

“An investigation is currently ongoing to establish the circumstances behind people feeling unwell after consuming this chocolate.

“This incident has been referred to the Food Standards Agency, who will provide a further update in due course.

“Please rest assured that we take all incidents of public safety extremely seriously and will always investigate any reports we receive of this nature.