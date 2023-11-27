Mansfield man 'jumps' for joy after smashing fundraising target at gym

A Mansfield personal trainer has “jumped” for joy at surpassing his fundraising target after taking on the one-mile burpee challenge in aid of two charities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sam Radford, a 39-year-old personal trainer and online coach at Anytime Fitness, on Nottingham Road, has raised more than £600 for Blood Cancer UK and Footprints – a Nottingham-based charity transforming the lives of children living with mobility and communication difficulties.

This November, Sam took on the one-mile burpee challenge at Anytime Fitness gym that involved doing burpees for five hours and twenty-two minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally from Swanwick but now living in Mansfield, Sam was a design engineer for two decades before taking the plunge into the fitness industry three years ago.

Sam Radford during his charity burpee challenge at Anytime Fitness.

To follow Sam’s fitness work and journey, see www.instagram.com/sam_radford_fitness/

Sam, a father of two, summed up the “challenging” fundraiser.

He said: “I chose footprints as four of my current clients either have children within the programme or have previously been involved with it.

Sam Radford spent five hours and twenty-two minutes doing burpees at the gym. He raised more than £600.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Blood Cancer was chosen because it’s affected someone close to me.

“This has been by far the most mentally and physically challenging thing I’ve ever done and I’m glad it was all worth it in the end.

“I’ve done a few fitness challenges like this in the past – not only to see what I’m capable of but to show people what’s possible if you really work at something.

“I’m nothing special, just a 39-year-old dad looking to set a good example, so if I can do it, anyone can.