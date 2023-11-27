Mansfield man 'jumps' for joy after smashing fundraising target at gym
Sam Radford, a 39-year-old personal trainer and online coach at Anytime Fitness, on Nottingham Road, has raised more than £600 for Blood Cancer UK and Footprints – a Nottingham-based charity transforming the lives of children living with mobility and communication difficulties.
This November, Sam took on the one-mile burpee challenge at Anytime Fitness gym that involved doing burpees for five hours and twenty-two minutes.
Originally from Swanwick but now living in Mansfield, Sam was a design engineer for two decades before taking the plunge into the fitness industry three years ago.
To follow Sam’s fitness work and journey, see www.instagram.com/sam_radford_fitness/
Sam, a father of two, summed up the “challenging” fundraiser.
He said: “I chose footprints as four of my current clients either have children within the programme or have previously been involved with it.
“Blood Cancer was chosen because it’s affected someone close to me.
“This has been by far the most mentally and physically challenging thing I’ve ever done and I’m glad it was all worth it in the end.
“I’ve done a few fitness challenges like this in the past – not only to see what I’m capable of but to show people what’s possible if you really work at something.
“I’m nothing special, just a 39-year-old dad looking to set a good example, so if I can do it, anyone can.
“I hope these challenges inspire someone to step out of their comfort zone to push themselves to achieve something they previously didn’t think was possible.”