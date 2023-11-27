News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Mansfield man 'jumps' for joy after smashing fundraising target at gym

A Mansfield personal trainer has “jumped” for joy at surpassing his fundraising target after taking on the one-mile burpee challenge in aid of two charities.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:36 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 09:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sam Radford, a 39-year-old personal trainer and online coach at Anytime Fitness, on Nottingham Road, has raised more than £600 for Blood Cancer UK and Footprints – a Nottingham-based charity transforming the lives of children living with mobility and communication difficulties.

This November, Sam took on the one-mile burpee challenge at Anytime Fitness gym that involved doing burpees for five hours and twenty-two minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Originally from Swanwick but now living in Mansfield, Sam was a design engineer for two decades before taking the plunge into the fitness industry three years ago.

Most Popular
Sam Radford during his charity burpee challenge at Anytime Fitness.Sam Radford during his charity burpee challenge at Anytime Fitness.
Sam Radford during his charity burpee challenge at Anytime Fitness.

To follow Sam’s fitness work and journey, see www.instagram.com/sam_radford_fitness/

Sam, a father of two, summed up the “challenging” fundraiser.

He said: “I chose footprints as four of my current clients either have children within the programme or have previously been involved with it.

Read More
'Do not travel' is advice as rail strike means no trains running in Nottinghamsh...
Sam Radford spent five hours and twenty-two minutes doing burpees at the gym. He raised more than £600.Sam Radford spent five hours and twenty-two minutes doing burpees at the gym. He raised more than £600.
Sam Radford spent five hours and twenty-two minutes doing burpees at the gym. He raised more than £600.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Blood Cancer was chosen because it’s affected someone close to me.

“This has been by far the most mentally and physically challenging thing I’ve ever done and I’m glad it was all worth it in the end.

“I’ve done a few fitness challenges like this in the past – not only to see what I’m capable of but to show people what’s possible if you really work at something.

“I’m nothing special, just a 39-year-old dad looking to set a good example, so if I can do it, anyone can.

“I hope these challenges inspire someone to step out of their comfort zone to push themselves to achieve something they previously didn’t think was possible.”

Related topics:Mansfield