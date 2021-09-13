Police issue reminder to parents about 'considerate parking' at school near Mansfield

Police have issued a reminder to parents to be ‘considerate’ when they park to drop off their children at a school near Mansfield.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 13th September 2021, 12:19 pm

Officers have urged parents at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Langwith Junction, not to park their cars in a way which could ‘cause an obstruction to other drivers’ or children trying to cross the road.

They also encouraged people to leave their car at home whenever possible.

Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team posted on Facebook: “We remind you all to be considerate when parking for picking up and dropping off your children.

“We understand this is a very busy time of day but parking without consideration can cause an obstruction to other drivers and most importantly to the children who are crossing.

“Remember – the nearest you can park to a junction is 10 metres.

“If there are single, double or zig-zag lines you should all be keeping these areas clear at all times, even for dropping off/picking up children.”

