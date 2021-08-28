The 66-year-old reached the golden milestone on Monday (August 23).

For the last 16 years he has been instrumental in helping new student officers make the grade and begin their journeys with the force.

Bob began his career with Nottinghamshire Constabulary in August 1971 joining as a police cadet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Constable Craig Guildford presented Bob Fox with a certificate of recognition and long service earlier this month.

He said: “I had a favourite uncle who was an officer in County Durham so that was the inspiration initially for me joining the force.

“I lost my dad at the age of fifteen-and-a-half and that kick-started the need to go to work.

“My dad had worked down the pit and I was never going to follow in his footsteps.

“It was amazing being a cadet. They ran you ragged, got you fit and instilled discipline in you. They taught you the law and how to march.

“It was all a solid preparation for going on to join the regulars.”

In April 1974 Bob job joined as a police constable. He started at Nottingham Central division before moving to Ollerton Police Station.

Six years later he joined the special operations unit based at force headquarters.

He said: “We were the top level for tackling any public disorder as well as being the force’s firearms response team. If there was a murder we’d do the searches and help with door-to-door.

“We also used to police most of the football matches. The camaraderie of the group was second to none.

“One of the best things was I got to work all over the county and the variety of incidents I got involved with.”

After leaving the special operations unit in the mid-1980s, Bob worked as a community constable in the Ollerton area.

He got accepted on a firearm instructor’s course in 1986 and went on to become an instructor for firearms and tactical adviser for the force right up until 1998.

After that period he went back to Ollerton as a response officer for a few years before retiring in April 2004.

Just a month later Bob re-joined the force as a property officer and he stayed in that post for a year before he took on a divisional trainer role (B division).

He said: “I remember feeling like a fish out of water to start with because I had such a lot of learning to do. It was a steep learning curve for me.

“It was also a bit strange realising I didn’t have the warranted powers that I used to have as an officer. In that sense becoming a civilian took a lot of responsibility off my shoulders.”

From May 2005 until 2011 Bob worked as a training and development officer on B division, working at Worksop Police Station.

From 2011 to the present day, he has worked as a core trainer for the force where he currently delivers training on the initial police development learning programme (IPDLP) and the police constable degree apprenticeship (PCDA) routes into policing.

He said: “What I enjoy most is seeing the student officers mature and develop through their training.

“A few years down the line they come and see me and I can see how they have progressed and grown. That really gives me a buzz, that I’ve been part of the start of their careers.

“I remember when police community support officers (PCSOs) were introduced. I was given two PCSOs to train in 2005 while I was divisional trainer at Worksop. Both went on to become regular officers.

“It’s a nice feeling to be part of their journey and I still get former students dropping in to see me from time to time. It’s like being a parent I suppose.”

Bob has been married to wife Jennifer for 41 years. They have two daughters and two grandchildren.

He added: “It’s been incredible working for Nottinghamshire Police all these years.

“Everyone says it’s the people that make the job and I’ve had the privilege of meeting and working with some truly amazing people without a doubt.

“That’s why I’ve been so happy in the job for so long.”

As pictured, Chief Constable Craig Guildford presented Bob with a certificate of recognition and long service earlier this month.

The gold tie Bob is wearing was a gift from one of his cohorts (DA6) who also surprised him with a thank you buffet at the training school.

Mr Guildford said: “I’d like to congratulate and thank Bob for his many years of dedicated service to Nottinghamshire Police in various demanding areas of policing.

“The force continues to make significant strides forward in recruiting new blood and we value the importance of the training of our officers.

“The Uplift programme has helped us to increase our workforce, to attract new talent and to ensure we provide the best service we can to the public.

“All police forces are only as good as their people. The professionalism and high-quality delivery of our officer training, provided by our excellent employees like Bob, is critical to ensuring our new recruits are supported in their learning and are equipped with all the knowledge and skills they need to have the best head start in their career with us."

For a chance to learn more about a career in the Nottinghamshire Force force visit its careers web page at : https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/careers/nottinghamshire-police-officer