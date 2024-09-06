Police issue dispersal order in Sutton town centre after a rise in anti social behaviour

By Shelley Marriott
Published 6th Sep 2024, 12:05 BST
A dispersal order has been put in place in Sutton town centre as police continue to tackle a rise in anti social behaviour.

Inspector Chris Boylin, district commander for Ashfield, has issued a Section 34 Dispersal Order until 1pm on September 7, which means that if any person over the age of ten is found by police to be acting in an anti-social manner within the area marked on the map, pictured, they can be given a notice to leave the area for up to 48 hours.

Police will be taking action on people drinking alchol in Sutton town centre

A post on the Ashfield Police Facebook page said: “If the person were to then return back during this period, they may be liable to arrest and prosecution for breaching the order.

Any person over the age of ten who is found by police to be acting in an anti-social manner within the area marked on the map between the times specified can be given a notice to leave the area for up to 48 hours

“We have taken feedback from our previous dispersal order and included a larger area for the dispersal order.

“Patrols have also been increased in the area to ensure this order is adhered to, so feel free to speak to our officers if you see them.”

