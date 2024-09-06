Police issue dispersal order in Sutton town centre after a rise in anti social behaviour

A dispersal order has been put in place in Sutton town centre as police continue to tackle a rise in anti social behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Chris Boylin, district commander for Ashfield, has issued a Section 34 Dispersal Order until 1pm on September 7, which means that if any person over the age of ten is found by police to be acting in an anti-social manner within the area marked on the map, pictured, they can be given a notice to leave the area for up to 48 hours.

A post on the Ashfield Police Facebook page said: “If the person were to then return back during this period, they may be liable to arrest and prosecution for breaching the order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any person over the age of ten who is found by police to be acting in an anti-social manner within the area marked on the map between the times specified can be given a notice to leave the area for up to 48 hours

“We have taken feedback from our previous dispersal order and included a larger area for the dispersal order.

“Patrols have also been increased in the area to ensure this order is adhered to, so feel free to speak to our officers if you see them.”