Police issue advice on how to report anti-social behaviour in Mansfield
A post on the Mansfield District Police Facebook page said: “Following community feedback with regards to reporting of anti-social behaviour, we wanted to take this opportunity to provide the best way in which to make sure the matter you are reporting gets dealt with efficiently by the most appropriate agency to do so.
“Anti-social behaviour (ASB) can come in a wide range of forms. ASB is any behaviour that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress or damages quality of life. It is important that if you see or experience any ASB, you report it to the appropriate authority.
“We work together with Mansfield District Council and many other agencies to tackle ASB but we cannot take action if we are not aware – please don’t assume someone else will report the issue and, even if they do, it is important that we understand the extent of the issue and those affected in order to be able to take the appropriate action.”
Ways to report incidents include calling 999 if life is threatened, someone is injured or there is a crime in progress, call 101 to report to Nottinghamshire Police online if an offence has happened and the offender is no longer at the scene, report it online or contact the Mansfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, by going to www.nottinghamshire.police.uk and typing in your street or postcode, or at your local Beat Surgery if you wish to report ongoing issues or concerns in your local community.