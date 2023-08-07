Police issue advice on how to report anti-social behaviour in Mansfield

A post on the Mansfield District Police Facebook page said: “Following community feedback with regards to reporting of anti-social behaviour, we wanted to take this opportunity to provide the best way in which to make sure the matter you are reporting gets dealt with efficiently by the most appropriate agency to do so.

“Anti-social behaviour (ASB) can come in a wide range of forms. ASB is any behaviour that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress or damages quality of life. It is important that if you see or experience any ASB, you report it to the appropriate authority.

“We work together with Mansfield District Council and many other agencies to tackle ASB but we cannot take action if we are not aware – please don’t assume someone else will report the issue and, even if they do, it is important that we understand the extent of the issue and those affected in order to be able to take the appropriate action.”