Off road motorbike being ridden on Mansfield's 'Desert' seized by police

A post on the Mansfield District Police Facebook page said: “While on #OpNebraska patrols officers from Mansfield's Neighborhood Policing Team and Operation Reacher seized an off road motorbike which was being used in an anti social manner having been ridden on the wasteland known as the "Desert" in Mansfield.

“The motorbike was unregistered, lacking a valid MOT and had no insurance.

"Officers stopped the vehicle coming out of the desert onto a public highway meaning not only was the vehicle being used in an anti-social manner but was also putting motorists at risk by using an unroadworthy and uninsured vehicle on a public highway.