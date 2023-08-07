News you can trust since 1952
Off road motorbike being ridden on Mansfield's 'Desert' seized by police

Officers from Mansfield's Neighborhood Policing Team seized an off road motorbike which was being used in an anti social manner.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:36 BST

A post on the Mansfield District Police Facebook page said: “While on #OpNebraska patrols officers from Mansfield's Neighborhood Policing Team and Operation Reacher seized an off road motorbike which was being used in an anti social manner having been ridden on the wasteland known as the "Desert" in Mansfield.

“The motorbike was unregistered, lacking a valid MOT and had no insurance.

"Officers stopped the vehicle coming out of the desert onto a public highway meaning not only was the vehicle being used in an anti-social manner but was also putting motorists at risk by using an unroadworthy and uninsured vehicle on a public highway.

“We are dedicated to making sure our roads remain safe for motorists, this seizure demonstrates that we will not tolerate illegal use of the roadways and will take swift and decisive action when dealing with offenders.”