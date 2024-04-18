Police drone pilots locate three vulnerable people in 24 hours in Shirebrook and Farnsfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were first alerted by a member of the public at around 7.15pm on Saturday, April 13, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man seen wandering in woodland near Shirebrook.

A search of an area near Sookholme Road was started and a drone operator was called in to assist officers on the ground.

Using a high powered thermal imaging camera, the drone operator was able to locate the man within half-an-hour and direct officers on the ground to assist him.

Nottinghamshire Police's drone team helped quickly locate three vulnerable people inside 24 hours. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The man was returned home and given appropriate support.

Around 10pm the previous evening, Friday, April 12, another drone operator helped to locate two teenagers in the Farnsfield area after concerns were also raised for their safety.

A drone took off from the village cricket club and – again using a thermal imaging camera – located the boys on a footpath to the north of the village.

Both were unharmed.

Sergeant Vince Saunders, chief drone pilot at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These were two excellent examples of how we use police drones to locate and safeguard missing or other vulnerable people.

“In situations like these – when we are worried that people could come to imminent harm – we need to locate them as soon as possible.

"The most effective way to do that is to use one our police drones, with which we can search very large areas, even in total darkness.