The woman was reported missing from the Rainworth area on Sunday, June 4, at about 8.20pm, and concerns were raised for her welfare.

She was sighted in the Ransom Wood area of Mansfield and a drone was lifted to pinpoint her location.

Several minutes after taking off, the drone pilot spotted the woman on a footpath and officers were guided to her location.

Nottinghamshire Police's drone team quickly helped find the missing woman

Sergeant Vince Saunders, chief drone pilot at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We use our drones in many different ways, but they really excel in this kind of task because they allow us to search a large area relatively quickly.

“Within a few minutes we were able to find this lady, direct officers to her location, and ensure she was kept safe.”

The police drone team provides 24/7 cover for emergency deployments and is also on hand to support pre-planned operations.

