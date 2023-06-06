News you can trust since 1952
Police drone finds missing Rainworth woman in Mansfield area

A police drone operator helped to find a vulnerable missing person during an aerial search near Mansfield.
By John Smith
Published 6th Jun 2023, 07:54 BST- 1 min read

The woman was reported missing from the Rainworth area on Sunday, June 4, at about 8.20pm, and concerns were raised for her welfare.

She was sighted in the Ransom Wood area of Mansfield and a drone was lifted to pinpoint her location.

Several minutes after taking off, the drone pilot spotted the woman on a footpath and officers were guided to her location.

Nottinghamshire Police's drone team quickly helped find the missing womanNottinghamshire Police's drone team quickly helped find the missing woman
Nottinghamshire Police's drone team quickly helped find the missing woman
Sergeant Vince Saunders, chief drone pilot at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We use our drones in many different ways, but they really excel in this kind of task because they allow us to search a large area relatively quickly.

“Within a few minutes we were able to find this lady, direct officers to her location, and ensure she was kept safe.”

The police drone team provides 24/7 cover for emergency deployments and is also on hand to support pre-planned operations.

The drones are piloted by trained officers who volunteer for shifts alongside their other duties.

